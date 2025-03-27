Templeton School District Updating Use of Technology Policy For Students 3.27.2025

The Templeton school board will discuss changes to district policies, regarding student use of technology.

The board policy will be updated to provide guidance for proper use of technology and artificial intelligence. The updated policy states that “Students must have access to the latest digital tools and receive instruction that allows students to positively engage with technology in ways that respect human rights and avoid internet dangers.”

The goal of this is to, according to the agenda, promote digital citizenship, and teach effective use of technology. The policy is also being changed to reflect the use of AI, and says that students should be allowed to use such technology in accordance with district policy related to academic honesty, data privacy, copyright protections, and more.

The school board’s meeting will start at 6 pm following closed session tonight.