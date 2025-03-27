Paso Robles Advisory Body Vacancies 3.27.2025

The Paso Robles community services division announced there are several vacancies in its advisory bodies. These bodies gather feedback from the public, with members serving two to three-year terms starting July 1st of each year. These are the bodies the city has applications open for:

The library board of trustees, which advises city council on all matters concerning the library and its programs. One 3-year position is available for this board.

The parks and recreation advisory committee, which makes policy suggestions for community recreation programs, and provides input for recreational areas such as parks and playgrounds. Two 3-year terms are available.

The youth commission, which only allows members between the ages of 14 to 21. This provides opportunities for youth to be involved in local government. Three 2-year positions are open.

And the senior citizen advisory committee, which makes recommendations concerning issues that are of interest to senior citizens. Two 3-year terms are open.

Applications can be found on the city’s website, and are due by Thursday, May 1st.