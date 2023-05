A Templeton teenager struck by a car and seriously injured last Thursday evening.

15-year-old Addyson Nixon was walking her dog on Las Tablas road near Hawley street Thursday, when she was hit by a car.

Addyson Nixon was taken to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis, then flown to a children’s trauma center. She is reportedly doing well.

A Go-Fund Me page has generated more than $73,000 in donations.

Incidentally, Addyson’s dog was also injured. But Dodger is also recovering.