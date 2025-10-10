Templeton Women Charitable Club Expands Scholarship Program 10.10.2025

TWCC_Scholarship_Press_Release_Final_v4 (1)

The Templeton Women’s Charitable Club (TWCC) has expanded their annual scholarship program.

TWCC says they will award three $2,500 scholarships to graduating seniors from Templeton high school or Templeton Independent Study high school beginning in 2026, an increase from the two scholarships previously awarded.

Founded in 1913, TWCC is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of others in northern San Luis Obispo county. The club provides a forum for women throughout north county to identify and support local charities and best address the community’s needs.

The community is invited to join TWCC for its upcoming clothing swap on November 20th; this event encourages women to refresh their wardrobes while supporting local charitable projects.

For more information about membership or upcoming events, you can visit: templetonwomensclub.org.