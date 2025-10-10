Paso Robles School District Facility Wins State “Spotlight on Excellence” Award 10.10.2025

Marie Bauer Early Education Center Recognized with Statewide “Spotlight on Excellence” Award



The Paso Robles joint unified school district announced that the Marie Bauer Early Education Center has been awarded with the 2025 California early childhood special education “Spotlight on Excellence” award.

The district says this recognizes Marie Baur’s innovative, inclusive model of early education, which integrates special education services directly into its classrooms. Serving children ages 2 to 5, Marie Bauer is a play-based, hands-on learning environment committed to meeting each child where they are.

The district says parents describe the program as a “magical space where co-teaching teams, and intentional instruction help students thrive.”

The award affirms Marie Bauer as a statewide model for high quality inclusive early learning, and a shining example of how PRJUSD schools are building strong foundations.