Temporary Burn Suspension for SLO County Due to Heat Wave 03.13.2026

SLU News Release – Heat wave and suspended burning

Cal Fire San Luis Obispo and the county Air Pollution Control District are urging residents to take precautions as a heat wave moves into the central coast.

Forecasted temperatures are projected to be above seasonal averages through June, with little rainfall expected through April. Grass and brush across the county will be drying out earlier than usual. In response to this risk, Cal Fire San Luis Obispo has also declared a temporary burn suspension for all of San Luis Obispo county, March 13th through the 15th.

Statewide fire potential is forecast to remain near normal through May, according to Cal Fire, but is expected to increase in June. Cal Fire SLO battalion chief Luke Bourgault said “while live vegetation currently holds enough moisture to reduce the likelihood of catastrophic wildfires in most areas right now, we still need the community’s help. Use equipment safely, avoid parking in dry grass, and take steps to protect your home and your neighbors.”