Temporary Closure of La Panza Fire Station 6.20.2025

News Release – Temporary Closure of La Panza Fire Station 41

Cal Fire San Luis Obispo announced the temporary closure of La Panza fire station 41, starting June 19th and going through July 18th.

The closure is for essential ongoing maintenance work to ensure the station remains operationally ready, according to Cal Fire. Personnel from this fire station have been relocated to Carrizo Plain fire station 42 to maintain coverage and response capability.

Anyone who needs to contact La Panza fire station should instead call the Carrizo Plain fire station during this time period at (805) 475 – 2322.