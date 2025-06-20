PG&E Plans Power Outages This Weekend Due to Dry, Windy Conditions 6.20.2025

Public Safety Power Shutoff notices continue for the San Miguel area, estimated to last through Saturday at 3 pm.

Power was cut to about 500 customers yesterday afternoon in the area east of San Miguel, around North River road, Indian Valley road, and Estrella road. During this time, PG&E will be inspecting equipment and power lines for any possible damage.

These power safety shutoffs and notices are due to the dry, windy conditions of this weekend. PG&E customers can use their website to check the status of their power and risk of an outage.

An unplanned power outage meanwhile affected the area around the Paso Robles municipal airport yesterday morning, with a little over 1,719 customers affected.