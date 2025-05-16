Temporary Detours on El Camino Real Starting May 19th – 5.16.2025

Beginning Monday, May 19th, intermittent detours will be present on El Camino Real from highway 41 to Rosario avenue.

Detours will affect motorists both north and southbound on El Camino Real through Friday, June 6th. Work between highway 41 and traffic way will include pavement striping and crosswalk pavers installation.

Roadwork between Traffic Way and Rosario will include asphalt milling, paving, and striping. Atascadero public works says some roadway intersections and crosswalks will be intermittently closed during periods of active construction, while others will remain open.

Messages and directional signs will be posted, and flaggers will be present at intersections to guide movements.

Drivers are encouraged to pay close attention to signals and plan for potential delays near construction sites.