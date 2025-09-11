Testimony in Court Reveals Further Info on Man Accused of Leaving His Son in Hot Car 9.11.2025

Earlier this year, 27-year-old Briant Reyes Estrada was arrested and charged with murder and child abuse.

He is accused of leaving his six-year-old son in his car on a hot afternoon while he worked at the Paso Robles Inn. Testimony from his preliminary court hearing on Wednesday reveals more details about the incident. Surveillance footage obtained by Paso Robles police shows Reyes Estrada entering the parking lot at about 6:40 am, returning to his car at 10 am to change from a long-sleeved shirt to a short-sleeved one, and then returning to his vehicle at 3 pm once more.

Paso police also say there is a suspected history of child abuse, with some videos showing David, Reyes Estrada’s son, with facial bruising, swollen body parts, and lacerations. Photos by Reyes Estrada’s defense show the car had several bottles of water, and an empty lunch box.

Reyes Estrada is due again in court on September 29th.