Templeton CSD Fully Estimates Cost For Feed & Grain Fire 9.11.2025

The Templeton CSD’s next meeting is Tuesday, September 16th. Open session starts at 7 pm. On the board’s agenda is a budget amendment for the Templeton Feed & Grain fire. In its special meeting on July 6th, the board approved a budget amendment of up to $150,000 to cover the expenses for the fire, until the actual costs are known. The actual costs have been calculated, and are recommended to be adjusted as follows:

$2,168.00 to the water operating fund

$319.00 to admin operating fund

$11,402 to the fire operating fund

And $59 to the park, recreation, and solid waste operating fund.

The board will also consider changing its meeting schedule, to only the third Tuesday each month, and starting open session at 6:30 pm.