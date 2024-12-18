Thanksgiving 4 Paso Serves Over 1500 Meals This Year, Thanks Community 12.18.2024

Thanksgiving for Paso Robles held its 40th annual dinner at Centennial park this past holiday, carrying on this tradition first started by Mildren Wilkins in 1984.

Thanksgiving for Paso Robles says they had over 235 volunteers this year, all working Monday through Thursday to help meet this year’s demand. The Culinary Arts Academy’s participation enabled them to cook 54 turkeys, slice and store 26 hams, and work with various other food items.

Their partnership with ECHO ensured they were able to deliver meals to the homeless population as well, and they extend a ‘thank you’ to all of the merchants and individuals for their monetary or product donations.

Thanksgiving of Paso Robles says this year, they served 481 guests in the dining room, with an additional 1063 meals delivered or picked up to-go.

A sincere thank you on behalf of the Thanksgiving for Paso Robles steering committee.