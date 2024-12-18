SLO Woman Arrested For Exposing Infant to Narcotics 12.18.2024

37-year-old Krystal Kulinski was arrested earlier this year on October 25th for possession of numerous narcotic drugs, according to a release by the San Luis Obispo police department.

The release goes on to say that charges have been added to Kulinski after it was discovered that her six-month-old baby was exposed to meth and fentanyl.

One felony count of child endangerment has been added to her charges, which also include possession of narcotic controlled substance for sales, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of a controlled substance.