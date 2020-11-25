Thanksgiving For Paso Robles 11.25.2020

Over the river and through the woods may be changed to …..Take Creston road to St. Rose catholic church parking lot.

Thankgiving for Paso Robles offers a free Thanksgiving dinner for the less fortunate. Jennifer Bravo tells KPRL tomorrow’s edition will accommodate Covid restrictions. The drive-thru runs from 11-2 Thursday.

