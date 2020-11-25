Atascadero City Council 11.25.2020

The Atascadero City Council met virtually Tuesday night. The council received two management reports which dominated the meeting.

The first related to pickle ball courts that the Atascadero Pickle Ball Association wants to build at Colony Park. Public Works Director Mic DeBar described the property which the city has assigned for the pickle ball courts. He said the city has no money to pay for the project, but the Pickle Ball Association is doing fundraising. So far, they’ve raised over $36,000 to build several new courts at Colony Park. The council agreed the city should working in partnership with the Pickle ball group. The city will provide planning to help realize their goal of construction more pickle ball courts at Colony Park.

The council also received an update on cannabis regulations. Community Development Director Phil Dunsmore talked about the various aspects to the cannabis industry including retail sales, agriculture, and processing. He said so far the city has received mostly inquiries about retail sales, but that vertical integration may lead to more than one aspect of the cannabis industry. Councilwoman Heather Newsome recommended that the city do more outreach to learn what residents want and expect as far as cannabis industry development in the City of Atascadero.

The council also learned from City Manager Rachelle Rickard that the Tortoise Conservancy of Ojai sent the city a commendation for rescuing hundreds of turles and toirtoises during the Thomas fire in 2017. The tortoises were transported to Atascadero’s Charles Paddock Zoo, and staff took care of the reptiles until the fire was put out in Ojai. After the fire was extinguished, those tortoises were returned to the conservancy.

The council meeting concluded around 9:30 on Tuesday night.