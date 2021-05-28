The 8th Constitutional Convention 5.28.2021

The 8th Constitutional Convention for the New California State wrapping up yesterday in Pismo Beach. New California State president Paul Preston said it went well.

The keynote speaker this year, Sidney Powell, who generated a lot of energy. Among those who attended the convention in Paso Robles, Jennifer Greniger of the north county, who says she enjoyed it. Jennifer is with Mother’s For Liberty.

