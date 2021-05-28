Memorial Day Weekend 5.28.2021

Memorial Day weekend in the north county. On Monday, there will be limited Memorial Day ceremonies in the north county, the Faces of Freedom in Atascadero is having one of the few ceremonies in the county. That will get underway at 12 noon on Monday. There will not be a ceremony at the Paso Robles district cemetery, but they will have a drive-thru event on Monday.

No formal event planned at the Templeton district cemetery, although the Estrella Warbirds will fly over the cemetery.

In Cambria, the American Legion Post will not be hosting its annual cemetery, but the Cambria Historical Society’s Heritage Day celebration will run from noon until four tomorrow at the historical museum.

We’ll have more about Memorial day activities in the north county Monday here on KPRL, but the big event will beat twelve noon Monday at the Faces of Freedom in Atascadero.