This weekend is the final weekend for this year’s virtual edition of The Chicken Run.

In previous years, The Chicken Run was held the first Sunday of the new year. But this year, it’s a virtual run.

Warren Frace says it’s not too late to take part. Just go to the website and sign up.

The 2021 chicken run celebrates the lives of Brittni and Brynn Frace, who were killed in a car accident on their way back to Chico State University.

For more information go to the website: