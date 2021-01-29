Paso Robles School Board 1.29.2021

The Paso Robles school board to hold a meeting tomorrow to revisit the San Luis Obispo grand jury report, critical of the district for financial mismanagement during superintendent Chris Williams administration. The board held three meetings to go point-by-point through that grand jury report. The board agreed with all but a couple points of the report. Tomorrow, they will discuss crafting a response to the grand jury, which is required by law.

Tomorrow’s discussion will cover the following:

1) An alleged violation of trust laws by the previous board.

2) An allegedly illegal gift of public funds to Chris Williams when he resigned by the then president Joan Summers, clerk Joel Peterson, and the entire school board.

3) Numerous alleged brown act violations including secret meetings.

4) Other alleged violations to be discussed at Saturday’s special board meeting.

President Arend, who is an attorney, is recommending that the board ask district attorney Dan Dow to review the grand jury report and recent findings of the board to ascertain if there’s enough evidence to file criminal charges against former superintendent Chris Williams, assistant superintendent Jennifer Gaviola, and the trustees who served on the school board during Williams tenure.

This week Dan Dow tells KPRL that he will look over that information and ascertain if there’s enough evidence to prosecute Chris Williams, Jennifer Gaviola and the former trustees.

The board is still asking for people to step up with evidence against Chris Williams, Jennifer Gaviola and the school board who served during Williams tenure.

The meeting is scheduled to run from 8:30 am to 12:30 pm Saturday at the PRJUSD office on Niblick road. People can watch it on the PRJUSD YouTube site.