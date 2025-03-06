Thousands Lose Power in SLO County, Including Airport 3.06.2025

Thousands of PG&E customers in San Luis Obispo county lost power Wednesday morning around highway 227.

Reports from the California Highway Patrol say that a car crashed into a pole on Orcutt road between La Lomita Ranch and Avocado lane; around that time, near 10 am, PG&E started receiving reports of outages near the San Luis Obispo county regional airport.

Around five thousand customers were affected. Areas affected included near Pismo Beach and Lopez lake.

Most of the power was restored by around 2:45 pm, according to PG&E.