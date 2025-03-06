Measure D-20 Sales Tax Review at Atascadero City Council Meeting 3.06.2025

The Atascadero city council has released the agenda for its next meeting on March 11th at 6 pm.

The meeting contains no discussion items, and has only two items on its consent agenda, and one management report. The report is for measure D20, a one percent tax that voters passed in 2020.

The tax goes into the city’s general fund, and generated about 6.5 million dollars the previous fiscal year, according to the agenda. The agenda says the fund, since its passing, has helped support many of the city’s goals. This includes staff retention, hiring of new quality staff, and increased funding for public safety.

Public safety was one of the top priorities for this measure; the agenda says it has helped fund the planned renovations for the city’s fire stations, patrol vehicles, new police officers, a fire engine, and more.

You can attend next week’s meeting in person, or listen right here on KPRL.