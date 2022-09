Three Paso Robles resorts named among the best winery hotels in the nation.

In a USA Today readers poll, three hotels were named to the top ten Readers Choice Awards for 2022.

They are the Allegretto Vineyard Resort, Hotel Cheval, and Summerwood Winery and Inn.

Allegretto came in number 3 on the list.

Also named to the list, three hotels in Michigan, one in Texas.

Also the South Coast Winery Resort and Spa in Temecula.

And the Atticus Hotel in McMinnville, Oregon. That’s in Yamhill County.