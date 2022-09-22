In Sports 09.22.2022

10,392 spectators crowded Cal Poly’s Spanos stadium last night to watch the Annual Blue-Green Rivalry Game between soccer teams from Cal Poly and UC Santa Barbara. Tortillas were flying onto the field, which is a tradition in the rivalry game.

The Gauchos won when Salvador Aguilar headed the ball into the back of the net in the closing seconds of the game. The Gauchos improve to 5-1-2. The Mustangs fall to 0-7.

In major league baseball;

The Padres beat the Cardinals 1-0.

The Diamondbacks over the Dodgers 6-1.

The Oakland Athletics over the Mariners 2-1.

The Yankees beat the Pirates 14-2.

The Orioles beat the Tigers 8-1.