Three Speckled Hens Antique Show opens tonight for a three day run at the Paso Robles event center.

It’s been gone for two and a half years, and over 60 antique dealers have been saving up a lot of items.

Suzi Fuller says the inspiration came when she and her friend Kathy drove to Spokane Washington to see an antique show there, and the rest is history.

Tonight, tomorrow and Sunday at the Paso Robles event center.

For tickets go to: threespeckledhens.com.