Tianna & Counter Protest in SLO 8.26.2020

Several hundred people turning out to support the young activist who was arrested for her role in a protest during which she led demonstrators out onto highway 101 and blocked traffic for 40 minutes. Protesters smashed car windows and refused to allow a car pass thru which carried a woman in labor who was trying to get to the hospital.

A counter protest a block away attracted about 100 people who support district attorney Dan Dow and San Luis Obispo police chief Deanna Cantrell. Among them, Chris Arend of Paso Robles. The city manager of San Luis Obispo says he supports police chief Deanna Cantrel. He says that did not change because of yesterday’s protest by black lives matter.

The protest yesterday by black lives matter was well-funded. Dozens of professionally made placards proclaimed, “free tianna” and “drop the charges.” The leader of black lives matter Los Angeles said she and others traveled by chartered bus to participate in yesterday’s rally.

The next move will be by district attorney Dan Dow. He may move forward to press multiple charges filed by San Luis Obispo police against Arata, including several felonies. Many of the offenses were captured on video by Arata herself, which she posted on social media.

A rally in support of district attorney Dan Dow will be held Thursday at the county government center.