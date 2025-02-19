Tickets For Poly Rodeo Now on Sale 2.19.2025

The 82nd Annual Poly Royal Rodeo will be held during Cal Poly’s Open House April 10th to the 13th at the Cotton Rosser Rodeo Complex on campus.

You can enjoy up to three nights of action packed performances, featuring top collegiate rodeo athletes from around the west coast. Competitions for championship titles include barrel racing, team roping, breakaway roping, tie-down roping, saddle bronc racing, bareback riding, bull riding and steer wrestling.

Tickets will go on sale today, and can be purchased at: ticketscalpoly.evenue.net. Admittance is free for children 2 and under, $20 for children ages 2 to 12, and $50 for general admission.

Cal Poly Rodeo is coached by Ben Londo, and is one of the most successful programs in the history of the national intercollegiate rodeo association.