The Paso Robles Community Emergency Response Team announced they will be offering disaster preparedness classes this March.

This 20 hour class assists residents in learning how to prepare for disasters such as wildfires, earthquakes, flooding, and other emergencies.

The class begins March 3, 2025, and is intended for ages 15 and older. The cost of the class is $40 per person or family.

You can visit: northslocountycert.org to sign up and get information on dates.