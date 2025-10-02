Tickets on Sale For Central Coast Annual Zoo Boo 10.02.2025

Tickets are now on sale for the Central Coast Zoo’s Annual Zoo Boo.

This event will take place over two nights this October, Friday October 24th and Saturday the 25th, from 4:30 to 7:30 pm. This Halloween event is fit for all ages, with a spooktacular evening in store at the Central Coast Zoo.

Guests can expect Halloween decorations throughout the zoo, carnival games and activities, a haunted maze, and entertainment. Friday evening will feature DJ Andy Morris, and Saturday will feature DJ Medina Light Show Designs. Plus there will be a costume contest for prizes, one for children and one for families. Please make sure all costumes are appropriate for small children, and no masks are allowed for adults.

For tickets, you can go to: visitatascadero.com/events/details/zoo-boo-at-the-central-coast-zoo-two-dates-october-25th-and-26th-10-24-2025/.