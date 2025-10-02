Three Speckled Hens Vintage Market This Weekend 10.02.2025

Three Speckled Hens Vintage Market will return this weekend, October 3rd and 4th at the Paso Robles Event Center.

Three Speckled Hens has entered its 18th year, and has become a seasonal tradition for vintage enthusiasts, collectors, design lovers, and families.

The event features over 75 dealers from across the central coast, offering a mix of antique treasures, repurposed goods, mid-century decor, textiles, and one-of-a-kind creations.

The market will open Friday, October 3rd from noon to 6 pm, for serious pickers. General admission will be on Saturday, with a full day of browsing. On-site food and drinks will be available.

You can purchase tickets at: my805tix.com.