Tips From the Co Health Dept For a Safe & Healthy Visit to Fair 7.11.2025

With the 2025 California mid-state fair just around the corner, the county public health department is urging attendees to follow a few simple precautions for a safe and healthy experience.

As the summer heats up, the health department encourages fairgoers to stay cool and stay hydrated. Take breaks in the shade, and bring plastic water bottles to use at refill stations throughout the fair. For sanitation, it’s important to wash your hands and keep them clean, especially after visiting animals areas and before you eat or drink.

The health department says to never eat, drink, or put anything in your mouth while in animal display areas. Due to the recent national outbreaks of bird flu and measles, officials are urging vigilance among fairgoers.