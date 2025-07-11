Sheriff’s Office Investigating Burglary in Shandon 7.11.2025

The county sheriff’s office is investigating a burglary that took place in Shandon, resulting in the loss of “a significant amount of personal property, including cash and jewelry.”

The sheriff’s office says the burglary occurred on the 200 block of Calle Arroyo in Shandon on July 1st, and they received the report at approximately 2:38 pm. The investigation determined the burglary had taken place earlier that morning, around 10 am.

The sheriff’s office has released a video of the suspects and a vehicle believed to be involved in the crime on their social media pages. The vehicle appears to be a black Hyundai sonata with a chrome trim around the windows. The side view passenger mirror may also be painted a flat black color, differing from the rest of the vehicle.

Anyone who has further information or recognizes the individuals seen in the videos is encouraged to contact the sheriff’s office. Link to the video below.

https://x.com/SLOSheriff/status/1943412272120107300