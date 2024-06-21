To Promote Business City of Paso Will Be Screening ‘Celebrate Local’ Video 6.21.2024

The city of Paso Robles has announced the launch of its newest video “Celebrate Local,” which aims to highlight some of the hardworking small businesses in the community.

During the months of July and August, this video will be screened as a movie trailer at Park Cinemas, and will be shared by local non-profit membership organizations. These include the Paso Robles Chamber of Commerce, Wine Country Alliance, Main Street Association and Travel Paso.

The video follows business owners and employees as they go through their workday, and provides a behind-the-scenes look at the skill, craftsmanship, and interactions that occur in Paso Robles over the course of one day.

Residents and visitors are encouraged to experience the “Celebrate Local” video at Park Cinemas and through various channels.