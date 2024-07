The county public works department announced that temporary traffic control with lane closures will be in place at Chimney Rock road.

The repair site is about half a mile west of the intersection of Chimney Rock road and Adelaida road.

Public works will be repairing damaged culverts and embankments.

5 to 15 minute delays should be expected during regular working hours from July 31st through September 27th, 7 am to 5 pm.