Missing Tulare Woman’s Vehicle Found in Morro Bay 7.26.2024

29-year-old Tiffany McClure of Tulare county has recently been reported missing.

Earlier this week, however, the Morro Bay police department has begun assisting in the search, as McClure’s vehicle was found in the city.

Tulare police say her car was found legally parked in a residential area, but they do not suspect foul play.

She was reportedly last seen in Tulare on Monday. She is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, with blonde hair, and blue eyes.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Morro Bay or Tulare police department.