Traffic Delays on Santa Rita Road Due to Road Work 04.03.2026

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The county public works department announced construction activities will result in delays on Santa Rita road between Cayucos and Templeton.

Public works says work will take place approximately 6.5 miles east of the Old Creek road intersection, between April 6th and the 24th. Heavy trucks will be transporting material and traveling through Santa Rita road. Travelers should expect delays of about 15 minutes at the project site, 7 am to 4:30 pm each day.

Work is part of the county’s ongoing storm recovery process from the 2023 and 2024 storms causing major slip-outs in the area.