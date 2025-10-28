Traffic Signal Activation at Creston Road Scheduled For This Week 10.28.2025

2025 10 27 Traffic Signal Activation and Addnl Paving

The city of Paso Robles announced the traffic signal at Walnut and Bolen drive on Creston road will be activated this week.

The activation was delayed due to a delay in the arrival of the signal control boxes. This signal, according to the city, was one of the top improvements requested by community members who attended the Creston Corridor public workshops. There will also be additional work done on Creston road this week.

The city says crews will remove and replace asphalt on the westbound lanes of Creston road between Orchard drive and Trigo lane. The pavement in this segment did not meet project standards, so the contractor will remove and replace it at no cost to the city.

Pavement is scheduled for Friday, October 31st, between 8:30 am and 2:30 pm, and should be finished the same day.