Multiple Utility Poles Toppled on El Camino Real, Atascadero 10.28.2025

Several power lines were downed on the 8300 block of northbound El Camino Real yesterday morning at about 9:30 am, according to the Atascadero police department.

The poles were downed after a truck towing a wide load accidentally struck one of the wires, and caused a chain reaction that brought down the remaining poles. A total of nine poles fell onto the street, causing El Camino Real in the area to be closed, reduced to only one lane in the southbound direction.

The city says the utility poles were used primarily for communications lines, and no major outages were reported. No pedestrians were in the area during the time of the incident as well, and only one parked car was damaged.