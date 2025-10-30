Traffic Stop By CHP Leads to Possible Human Trafficking Investigation 10.30.2025

A routine traffic stop by the California Highway Patrol led to the discovery of a possible human trafficking incident.

According to a social media post made by CHP, an officer made an enforcement stop on a speeding vehicle on October 20th on the US 101 in north county. According to the post, the officer observed indicators of criminal activity when they made contact with the vehicle’s occupants.

Members of Templeton CHP, commercial enforcement unit, and coastal division’s investigative services unit began an investigation into suspected human trafficking. CHP says two victims of human trafficking were identified with the assistance of San Luis Obispo county victims advocate group.