Spooktacular Halloween Events This Friday 10.30.2025

Join the city of Paso Robles or Atascadero for a night of Halloween fun this Friday.

A Safe & Fun Halloween event will be held in downtown Paso Robles from 4 to 7 pm tomorrow night. This free admission event promises to have Trick or Treating with downtown merchants, and a Trunk or Treat around the city park.

Street closures and towing will be in effect from 3 to 8 pm on 11th and 12th streets from Spring to Pine, as well as Pine and Park street from 11th to 14th streets.

In the city of Atascadero, don’t forget Orange and & Grey Friday returns to downtown Atascadero tomorrow for their home game. Participating restaurants will be offering discounts for those in their orange and grey.

Also on Halloween night will be Trick or Treat downtown Atascadero from 5 to 8 pm; bring your families for trick or treating in downtown participating shops, as well as activities in different locations. Then on Saturday is dia de los Meurtos at the Central Coast Zoo from 10 am to 1 pm.