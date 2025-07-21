Traffic Stop in Paso Robles Leads to Narcotics Seizure 7.21.2025

Press Release Narcotic Arrest 7-18-25

The Paso Robles police department conducted a traffic stop on Friday, July 18th, at about 9:56 pm on the 2400 block of Golden Hill road.

The department says they stopped a 2024 GMC truck with two occupants for a moving violation. Officers noticed behavior that indicated possible criminal activity, and sent k-9 “Griff” for narcotics detection around the vehicle. Griff immediately recognized the presence of narcotics.

A search led to the discovery of approximately 90 pounds of methamphetamine, and 4 pounds of suspected cocaine, a street value of approximately 240 thousand dollars.

The driver, 42-year-old Jose Acosta from Salinas was arrested with multiple felony drug charges. The passenger, 45-year-old Veronica Ramero from Salinas, was also arrested with the same felony charges.