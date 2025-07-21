Paso Robles Area Groundwater Authority Meeting This Wednesday 7.21.2025

The Paso Robles Area Groundwater Authority will be holding a regular meeting this Wednesday, July 23rd at 4 pm in the Paso Robles city council chambers.

This meeting will provide an update on the draft cost of service study and rate setting process that has been in the works from the authority. The special meeting to tally the protest votes against the rate study will be held August 1st.

Also on this week’s agenda is a discussion on the authority’s finances, including short-term funding alternatives. The long term funding for PRAGA is its proposed rate study for implementing practices that comply with the state’s sustainable groundwater management act.

You can attend the meeting this Wednesday at 4 in person in the Paso Robles city council chambers, or through Zoom using the link found on the agenda.