Traffic Stop Leads to Narcotics and Firearms Arrest 10.21.2025

Sheriff deputies conducted a traffic stop that led to the discovery of drug paraphernalia, narcotics, and a firearm inside of the vehicle.

On Friday, October 17th, at about 3 am, the sheriff’s office says deputies conducted a stop on the 600 block of Mesa View drive in Arroyo Grande. This is where they discovered the items in question, and based on information gathered from the scene, proceeded to obtain a search warrant for a residence on the 600 block of Ralcoa way in rural Arroyo Grande.

Upon searching the residence, deputies discovered multiple firearms, illegal narcotics, and an improvised explosion device. The county bomb task force was immediately called to the scene, safely removing and disposing of the device on-site.

The sheriff’s office arrested Michael Rosso, who was booked into the San Luis Obispo county jail on firearm, ammunition, and drug possession charges.