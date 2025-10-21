Presentation From Groundwater Stakeholder Group at PRAGA Meeting Tonight 10.21.2025

The Paso Robles Area Groundwater Authority will be holding a special meeting tomorrow at 10 am.

PRAGA meetings have been moved to the Norris room at Centennial Park due to the work at Paso Robles city hall. The agenda for this meeting includes a presentation from a regional groundwater stakeholder group. The group was created following the proposition 218 protest to discuss challenges related to basin funding and governance under the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act (SGMA).

The group included landowners, agricultural representatives, and several individuals that opposed the proposition 218 proposal. The group’s findings state that they believe there was insufficient communication on a need for a Joint Powers Authority (JPA), and cited a lack of meetings and opportunities for stakeholders to ask questions and provide feedback. The findings agree that a budget is necessary for SGMA compliance, but states that there should be more outreach and workshops conducted to convey what is required.

The report also says a new entity should be created to replace PRAGA, as there is a loss of trust in the current JPA. The report recommends this new entity should include community stakeholders and landowners to give a voice to agriculturalists residing over the basin.

You can attend PRAGA’s meeting tomorrow in person, or watch online.