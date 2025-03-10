Training Burn in Arroyo Grande Next Week 3.10.2025

Cal Fire San Luis Obispo released a statement for a training burn occurring near Corralitos drive in Arroyo Grande.

Training burns will go from March 17th to the 21st. This exercise, according to the release, is designed to develop and reinforce essential fire ground skills.

4 to 5 ignitions will be conducted each day, and will culminate in the complete burn down of a structure on the 21st.

Smoke may be visible during training; residents are encouraged to keep doors and windows closed to minimize exposure.