Tsunami Advisory For SLO County, Evacuation Warnings in Los Osos 7.30.2025

An 8.7 magnitude earthquake was recorded in the pacific ocean yesterday evening, west of the Aleutian islands and 80 miles southeast of the Kamchatka Peninsula in Russia.

The national weather service has issued a tsunami advisory for parts of the coasts of California, including in San Luis Obispo county. The tsunami is capable of producing strong currents that may be hazardous to swimmers, boats, and coastal structures, the alert says. If you are located in the coastal area, move off the beach and out of harbors; do not go to the coast to watch the tsunami.

The county office of emergency services has issued an evacuation warning to four areas in Los Osos. The locations can be found at: emergencyslo.org. Residents in these areas should be prepared to leave should the situation worsen. This is not an evacuation order.

The national weather service will continue to give updates as available.