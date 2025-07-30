3 Day Closure of Highway 41 Between 46 East and Highway 33 – 7.30.2025

As part of the highway 46 east widening project, Caltrans announced there will be a three-day full closure of highway 41 during the daytime.

The closure will affect highway 41 from the 46 east at the Cholame “Wye” to highway 33, from Tuesday, August 5th through Thursday, August 7th.

Travelers headed east on highway 46 will continue to highway 33 before reaching highway 41 at Reef station. Those headed south on the 41 will detour onto the 33 at Reef station to highway 46 east.

Caltrans says delays are not expected to exceed 45 minutes. This roadwork is necessary to complete the full width connection of the new 46/41 interchange to existing state route 41, Caltrans says.