Tuition Increase Cal Poly 03.09.2022

During the fall of 2021, the Cal Poly academic affairs office submitted a proposal to increase the college-based fee.

On Monday, the university informed students via email that the proposal had been approved for the 2022-2023 school year.

This plan will only increase payments for newly enrolled students in the fall of 2022, not affecting those currently enrolled at Cal Poly.

This allows prospective students to see the increase in fees and their total financial aid offer before making a final decision about which college to attend this fall.