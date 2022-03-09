In Sports 03.09.2022

The Cal Poly Mustang baseball team lost to San Jose State 3-1 last night at Cal Poly. The Mustangs drop to 5-7 for the season. The Spartans improve to 9-4.

This weekend, the Crimson from Harvard University will visit Cal Poly for a three game series Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Robin Baggett field.

In college basketball, the Gonzaga Bulldogs beat the St. Mary’s Gaels 82-69 to win the west cost conference championship played last night in Las Vegas. Gonzaga is the top ranked team in the nation. They’re record is now 26-3.

In the NFL, quarterback Aaron Rodgers decides to stay with the Green Bay Packers.

The Denver Broncos trade players and draft picks to acquire quarterback Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks. He’ll get a physical before Wilson’s trade is official.