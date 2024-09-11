Two Drivers Cited During SLO PD DUI Checkpoint 9.11.2024

On Friday last week, the San Luis Obispo police department conducted a DUI checkpoint from 8 pm to 2 am.

The checkpoint was located at the 500 block of Higuera, and was chosen based on the history of the location’s DUI crashes or arrests.

The police department says they contacted 596 drivers in total during the checkpoint, and arrested two. Both drivers were cited for operating a vehicle without a license or with a suspended/revoked license.

Funding for the checkpoint came from a grant by the California office of traffic safety through the national highway traffic safety administration.