Clerk-Recorder & League of Women Voters Work w/High Schools For Voter Reg 9.11.2024

The county clerk recorder’s office, in partnership with the League of Women Voters of San Luis Obispo, has announced they will be launching a new countywide competition for voter registration.

From September 16th through the 30th, local high schools will compete to see who has the highest percentage of registration or pre-registration for eligible students.

The high school with the most registered and pre-registered voters will be named “the inaugural voter registration champ.”

The League of Women Voters will visit high schools to help facilitate this process and assist registration efforts.